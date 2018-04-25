Ameritech Financial Encourages Student Loan Borrowers to Adopt a Positive Mindset About Repayment

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan repayment can be fraught with pitfalls, and not only in the monetary sense. Student loan borrowers often feel some degree of financial stress and that can affect how they approach repayment. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, encourages borrowers to maintain a positive attitude throughout repayment.

"Even when repayment is going smoothly, borrowers might not be able to shake negative thoughts about their loans," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Focusing on the positive aspects of student loans — and yes, there are some — will result in a much more pleasant repayment experience."

Student loan repayment can be an emotional process for some, and it might be easy to fall into some thought patterns that cause additional stress or feelings of hopelessness. Some common negative thought processes include thinking that student loan payments are bad and that full repayment is impossible to achieve. Borrowers may also feel a lack of progress or like they are a failure.

Such thoughts can happen at any time during repayment and may need to be addressed head-on. Borrowers who experience this should focus on the positive, such as on-time payments or helpful conversations about their debt, and look for evidence to back that up.

If borrowers feel helpless in their repayment because they cannot afford their loans, they might consider looking into federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). Such plans base payments on income and family size and can go a long way in helping borrowers stay current on their loans. Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps borrowers understand such programs in the context of their personal financial situation. The company also assists with the application paperwork.

"Financial stress can be hard to cope with, but when it doesn't go away even once you are making headway on your loans, it might take some special attention," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers apply for programs that may assist those individuals in better positioning themselves to be able to afford their loans — specifically, in an IDR — and we hope that enables them to also see their loans and the repayment process in a positive light."

