Ameritech Financial Encourages Student Loan Borrowers to Ignore Their Loans in Their Job Search

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating a career can be tricky, but it all starts with the first job. Individuals who recently left college may focus their job search based on the subject that they studied in school. But they may have a nagging voice whispering into their ear about their student loan debt. That debt might influence job-seekers to weigh pay more than other factors when considering their employment options. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for federal repayment plans, reminds borrowers that if their student loans guide their job decisions, they may find relief in federal repayment programs.

Credit: eskay lim/Bigstock

"It's definitely important to get paid enough to live, but there's more to a career than a paycheck," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Getting established in a career can take time, which doesn't always support student loan repayment. Borrowers should know they have access to federal options that might help them stay current on their loans."

Borrowers who let their student debt influence their career decisions may end up in jobs that do not align with their career goals simply because they may enable student loan repayment. About a third of college graduates are underemployed, which means they are working in jobs that do not require a college degree. Such jobs may not lead anywhere or provide relevant experience that might help the borrower transition to their dream career in the future.

Alternatively, other borrowers may feel pressured to take a job that pays well but that does not align with their values. For example, a recent law graduate may think taking a biglaw position is the only way to live with their student loans, even though they would rather get a public defender job, which may pay much less, to help those who do not have the resources to afford a biglaw lawyer.

While common advice for recent graduates is to make their job search their job, Ameritech Financial encourages them to spend some time planning their student loan repayment as well. Federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) can help borrowers who end up in low-paying jobs stay current on their loans until their career progresses or their repayment ends. Those who wish to work in public service may look into Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which requires enrollment in an IDR to help with potentially low income.

"Knowing your options for both your finances and career can help you make a truly informed decision about your future," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand and apply for IDRs that we hope improve their financial outlook."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

career-search-with-student-loans.jpg

Career Search with Student Loans

Credit: eskay lim/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-encourages-student-loan-borrowers-to-ignore-their-loans-in-their-job-search-300661862.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

