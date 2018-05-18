Ameritech Financial Encourages Student Loan Borrowers Without a Degree to Complete a Degree Program

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A college degree can be a vehicle to the middle class, but what about college students who do not get a degree? Those who borrowed money to attend college are in a bad position when it comes to repayment. In fact, the borrowers who struggle the most are those who have small balances and no degree often necessary to get an income high enough to pay down the loans. Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for income-driven repayment plans, reminds such borrowers that it is never too late to go back and complete a degree program.

monkeybusinessimages/Bigstock

"Student loans are supposed to enable a college education that sets students up for a successful future, but when students don't end up with a degree, those loans can do the opposite," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Going back to school is one way to get back on track, but it might be scary to borrowers who may fear dropping out again with even more loans."

College students may drop out for any number of reasons, but once they do they might experience great financial difficulty in repaying their student loans. A recent report showed that a little over a third of college students will not graduate and about 70 percent regret dropping out. Additionally, about the same percentage believe that they could have been more successful in repayment had they left school with a degree.

A recent article described an initiative to nudge college dropouts to complete their degree with free tuition at a Milwaukee technical college. While an associate's degree can help set up borrowers to be eligible for higher-paying jobs, borrowers might not realize that going back to school to get a degree is a real option, even when free tuition is not being offered.

Many community colleges offer fee waivers or grants for low-income students, which might cover borrowers going back to school to complete a degree. Such borrowers can also place their federal student loans on in-school deferment if they enroll for more than half time. Alternatively, borrowers can apply for income-driven repayment plans to reduce their monthly payments relative to their income in order to save money for college costs or simply be able to manage their financial obligations during student loan repayment.

"At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand and apply for IDRs," said Knickerbocker. "When such programs can enable our clients to improve their future, we feel we are doing our jobs to ease some financial stress."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

going-back-to-college.jpg

Going Back to College

monkeybusinessimages/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-encourages-student-loan-borrowers-without-a-degree-to-complete-a-degree-program-300651106.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial