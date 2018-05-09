Ameritech Financial: Falling Demand for College Might Be Future of Higher Education, But Borrowers Must Deal With Loans Now

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While jobs of the future may be high-skilled and require degrees, changing demographics may actually decrease the demand for college in certain regions of the United States — even the country overall. If demand for colleges falls, what might that do to tuition prices? What about student loans? It's hard to predict the future, but student loans still remain a huge hurdle for many former college students now. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans, encourages borrowers to look at all their options for repayment.

"People paying off their student loans now may have children who go to college in a very different higher education landscape," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "When colleges start vying for fewer available students, college may become way less difficult to get into."

The effects of this competition are uncertain. If many colleges are looking to enroll a smaller pool of students, the price of college may fall for those who do decide to attend. However, since operating budgets still need to be met, how those colleges look may be a lot different than what current students are used to. Programs may be down-sized and amenities scaled back. One researcher predicts, though, due to the college-going demographic crisis, many colleges will have to close because they will simply not be sustainable operations.

With far fewer students attending less colleges, student loans may not be as widespread or burdensome to students who do go to college. However, other contrasting forces may still keep the prices of education high — a smaller pool of colleges may hold high tuition prices stable, for example.

Still, while borrowers may ponder their kids' future college experiences, they must contend with their own student loans now. Borrowers of federal student loans whose monthly payments are too burdensome may be interested in income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). These plans base monthly payments on income and family size but require an application and yearly recertification to stay enrolled. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps student loan borrowers apply for IDRs and, if successfully enrolled, assists them with yearly recertifications, as well.

"A huge generation of people — actually, across generations — are feeling the ramifications of student loans on a daily basis," said Knickerbocker. "But there are opportunities for a better repayment situation and a happier student loan outlook for so many borrowers. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers get on track."

