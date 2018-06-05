Ameritech Financial: Finding a Career That Involves a Degree Can Take Time, and That's Okay

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When people are young and still in primary education, they sometimes have the idea that their life will be clear-cut. Go to college, get a degree and then get a job using that degree. But as people get older, they realize life is rarely ever a clear and simple path. Even something like repaying student loans might not be so straightforward depending on a particular individual's life events. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, understands that things in life can go awry and can be there to assist in applying for income-driven repayment programs for their federal student loans.

Luna Vandoorne/Bigstock.com

Even as early as before the loans have officially been borrowed, people can begin thinking about how they will pay back their loans. Once the grace period begins to come to an end, those thoughts can become a lot more frequent. With a degree in hand, it would be great if a graduate could get a job relating to their degree straight away, but it doesn't always work like that. "It can be discouraging to not get a job in the field you've been trained in right away, especially if you see others doing it somehow," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. Opportunities of all kinds come in different guises, and it can help to look at it that way when potentially having to take a job that may not utilize a recently completed degree.

Life rarely goes according to plan, which can mean for some having to make less-than-desirable choices to get by. Having potentially lowered student loan payments can be a more positive experience for those who need assistance. For whatever reason they've come across, Ameritech Financial can assist borrowers in applying for income-driven repayment plans to achieve that. "Having more manageable payments is a welcome thought by many people, and Ameritech Financial is glad to be able to offer its services in potentially achieving that," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

job-hunting.jpg

Job Hunting

Luna Vandoorne/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-finding-a-career-that-involves-a-degree-can-take-time-and-thats-okay-300659733.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

