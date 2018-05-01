Ameritech Financial: For Music School Graduates Facing Debt, Benefits of Repayment Options May Resonate With Borrowers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of student-musicians every year pursue a higher education in music in the United States. Being able to train to be a professional musician and hone your art can be both a specific career move and a pursuit of a passion. While outcomes for students who get degrees in music may vary, one study says a large majority of them do find work in music within a year after graduation. Musicians who studied their craft as undergraduates or graduates may be facing student loan balances after they leave school. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers with repayment plan applications, encourages musicians with student debt to explore their repayment opportunities.

"Musicians are not always the highest-paid kinds of artists, and they may be facing considerable student debt," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "For musicians with federal student loans who are struggling to make payments, there are options for more affordable repayment and possibly even loan forgiveness."

Employment for musicians can be wildly varied, from playing in an orchestra to teaching students to being a session musician for various recording artists. The pay for these also varies with each industry, as well as the prestige of the job, and the location it's being performed in. For example, pay for musicians in different symphony orchestras can vary as much as $50,000 or more. This changeable pay comes after music school tuition fees which can reach upwards of $40,000 for both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Federal student loan borrowers who are looking to make a change in their repayment situation may be interested in income-driven repayment, which bases monthly loan payments on income and family size. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which student loan borrowers can hire to help them with searching for the right repayment plan and preparing all the necessary paperwork to correctly apply for the plan. Ameritech Financial works with borrowers to prepare materials for their review and approval. Music school attendees who face sizeable loan balances, but who have little time to devote to figuring out the ins and outs of loan repayment, may find use in Ameritech Financial's services.

"Devoting time to your skill and your art and still finding a way to cover your bills can be daunting, especially for new graduates," said Knickerbocker. "We can help borrowers who are looking for extra assistance as they work to fine-tune their repayment and get on track towards good student loan outcomes."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

