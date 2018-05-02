Ameritech Financial: For U.S. Students Who Studied at International Schools, Student Loan Repayment is Distinctly American

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studying abroad is a popular choice among American college students, but some take it to the next level and decide to get an entire degree at a university overseas. For students who go this route, finding out a way to pay for college and living in another country may be a challenge. There are several hundred universities, though, which accept federal loans from the United States for tuition. When it comes time to repaying those loans, though, loan borrowers must deal with our distinctly American system. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans, encourages all borrowers to familiarize themselves with repayment.

"Getting an entire degree at a school abroad is a more and more popular choice for American students," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "And if they can finance those degrees with federal student loans, the process becomes even more attractive."

Getting an undergraduate or graduate degree abroad attracts students who may want to immerse themselves in other cultures, specialize in a subject which a particular university excels in or are just perhaps intrigued by lower education costs. Many countries in Europe will offer certain kinds of degrees for extremely low costs; student loans may cover any differences.

The Federal Student Aid website keeps a running list of hundreds of international schools that participate in the U.S. federal loan program. Universities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia feature heavily on the list. Of European schools, the United Kingdom tends to have more expensive universities, so student loans may be necessary for American students.

Despite being immersed in another culture, the American reality of repaying student loans will eventually set in after a student finishes his or her studies. Students who elect to live in the country where they studied after their education has finished are still very much on the hook for the loans they may have taken out.

Students who are struggling with making their payments should consider all repayment options offered by the Department of Education. For those who want extra help in the process of applying for a potentially more affordable repayment situation, Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which assists borrowers. The company offers clients a loan analysis and document preparation services related to applications and recertifications of income-driven repayment plans.

"Ameritech Financial helps borrowers who need more from their repayment plans work towards a better situation," said Knickerbocker. "It's important for borrowers of all kinds to be in the best repayment plan that fits their needs, and to understand each option as well as how to apply for them."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-for-us-students-who-studied-at-international-schools-student-loan-repayment-is-distinctly-american-300640824.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial