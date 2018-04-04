Ameritech Financial Fundraising Efforts Gearing Up for Sonoma County Human Race

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company headquartered in Rohnert Park, California, is gearing up fundraising efforts to benefit local nonprofits in anticipation of the 2018 Sonoma County Human Race. The Human Race is an event for which local individuals and businesses work together to raise money for nonprofits in the Sonoma County area. Ameritech Financial is proud to be a part of the Sonoma County community.

"We provide a service to clients nationwide, but we are a solid part of this community," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "The excitement around this event definitely demonstrates that."

Ameritech Financial helps federal student loan borrowers apply for and recertify enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. The Rohnert Park headquarters is staffed by local Northern California professionals who have taken up the challenge to fundraise for their favorite local nonprofits.

This year, the Ameritech Financial team is raising money for Redwood Empire Food Bank, The Abused Children's Fund and the Sonoma County Humane Society. Whatever funds that Ameritech team members raise will be matched by the company.

"This effort is a great way for our company to come together and for us to join with our community," said Knickerbocker. "We're very much looking forward to our final results and to participating in the race."

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

