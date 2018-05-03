Ameritech Financial Fundraising Success for Sonoma County Human Race

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ameritech Financial team met at Slater Middle School in eastern Santa Rosa on the morning of Saturday, April 28, 2018, to participate in the Sonoma County Human Race, touted as the largest of such races in the nation. Though it was cool and threatened to rain, crowds gathered to participate in the race and support a variety of local non-profit organizations. Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for federal income-driven repayment plans. The company prides itself on helping student loan borrowers make a better future for themselves and their families.

"We work together each day to help our clients, but this event proves just how big we can go to help our community," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "As always, our teamwork paid off and we're happy that the fruits of our labor are benefiting our local community."

In two months, Ameritech Financial raised $6,427.38 and, when matched by the company, was able to donate a total of $12,854.76, making them one of the top donors. The company saw incredible fundraising participation by turning it into a friendly competition.

Ameritech Financial employees split into three teams, each raising funds for a non-profit of their choice: Humane Society of Sonoma County, Abused Children's Fund and Redwood Empire Food Bank. Each team raised over a thousand dollars for their non-profit.

"It was an amazing experience being a large group among the thousands of race participants and knowing we raised a lot of money for three local non-profits," said Knickerbocker. "The spirit of the race and the enthusiasm of the community speak volumes, and it aligns so well with the mission at Ameritech Financial. We had a blast and we can't wait to do this again next year."

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

