Ameritech Financial Gives Back to Doctors by Assisting With Federal Student Loan Repayment Plan Applications

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a medical degree can be one of the most expensive college pathways, and can easily result in six figures of debt. Many medical students choose to go into a specialty practice that might compensate more than general medicine in order to be able to pay down the debt more easily. While many medical schools are establishing programs intended to keep costs low, borrowers may still need to contend with high loans. Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that assists borrowers in applying for federal income-driven repayment plans that can potentially reduce payments and end in forgiveness.

Credit: Morganka/Bigstock

"Doctors are very important to keep communities healthy, but it's so expensive to become one," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "It takes true passion and dedication to take on that much debt to be able to help others. We hope to assist the doctors who struggle financially because of their student debt."

According to research, the U.S. may experience a shortage of about 120,000 physicians by the year 2030. Some regions may experience greater shortages than others, and there are some policies that try to incentivize doctors to find employment in those places. For example, schools may be offering discounted or free tuition for students who agree to stay and work in the area. Some states also offer repayment assistance for physicians working in high-need areas for extended periods of time.

While such programs may help in certain situations, other physicians with hefty student loan balances may need a different kind of assistance. The Department of Education offers a variety of repayment plans, some of which may be especially beneficial for those with high balances, such as doctors. Federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), for example, base payments on income and family size rather than a set pay-off schedule. Such plans can also end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of enrollment.

"Doctors are there to help us all with our health, so it's important that they can get assistance, too, when they need it," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we can offer help in preparing IDR applications in an effort to potentially get them into better student loan repayment plans. The less they worry about their student debt, the more they can focus on their patients."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

medical-student-debt.jpg

Medical Student Debt

Credit: Morganka/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-gives-back-to-doctors-by-assisting-with-federal-student-loan-repayment-plan-applications-300657926.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial