Ameritech Financial: Going Pro in a Sport May Help Some With Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A common American high school dream is making it big on the sports team and eventually going pro. Someone could have that dream for many reasons, some for the fame, others for the perks that come with professional sports. While going to college on a sport-based scholarship greatly lightens the cost of attending college, that option isn't available for everyone. Student loans are a common part of attending college for many, and Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has seen that.

In one currently popular instance, though, a professional sports player is using his sign-on bonus for someone other than himself. Arizona Cardinals Rookie Chase Edmonds has stated that he will be paying off his sister's student loans, which is an almost life-long goal he has had. He said at 10 years old he heard how much her tuition was and decided he was going to pay it off for her. "Hearing stories like these, where a family member steps up for another, is inspiring, really. Having a life-long goal, and sticking to it, all for another person, is amazing. It's certainly not what some people see as the focus reason for getting into professional sports," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Edmonds' story isn't entirely unique, and there are certainly others who have given their surplus away to family members who could use it more. As great as that kindness is, it can't reach everyone, however. Ameritech Financial can be there for those with burdensome federal student loans to assist them in applying for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their monthly payments. "Ameritech Financial wants to make it more viable for people with federal student loans to experience a bit of relief from them. Not everyone has a soon-to-be-pro relative waiting to pay off their loans, but with our assistance in applying for income-driven repayment programs, they may not need one," said Knickerbocker.

