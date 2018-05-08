Ameritech Financial: Graduation Brings Job Search and Student Loan Repayment

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's May and for many college seniors, that means graduation is coming up. For those who borrowed money to pay for college, graduation also signals the imminent beginning of repayment. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, suggests that borrowers understand their loans before they are expected to pay them back.

Credit: gstockstudio/Bigstock

"The two things that college graduates must think about almost immediately after graduation is getting a job and starting student loan repayment," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "The two go hand-in-hand but it can be difficult to know if you're doing the right thing for either when you're just starting life outside of college."

Federal student loans don't require borrowers to start paying back the loans until six months after graduation (or longer for Perkins loans). During that time, recent graduates may prioritize getting a job, which is important for the loan repayment process. With unemployment rates low, graduates may feel confident in their ability to get a job within those six months. However, success depends on many factors, and many recent graduates may end up in temporary jobs until they can land their career-starting position.

In the meantime, recent graduates should learn about their student debt. After six months, that debt becomes more real than it may have felt during the college years. Borrowers should understand the terms of their loans and their options for repayment so they can make informed decisions about their future.

Some may decide to pay down their loans as quickly as possible, making job and housing decisions to support that goal. Others may choose to apply for a different federal repayment plan option to feel better about taking a lower paying job that might set them up for a satisfying career.

Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps federal student loan borrowers understand federal income-driven repayment plans in the context of their own situation. The company can help borrowers recognize when they may benefit from enrollment in an IDR and how such enrollment could potentially impact their financial goals.

"Employment and debt repayment are closely linked," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers who might benefit from applying for an IDR see how it would affect their finances and working situation. We hope to help our clients manage their loans while they focus on their career or family."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

college-graduation-brings-job.jpg

College Graduation Brings Job Search and Student Loan Repayment

Credit: gstockstudio/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-graduation-brings-job-search-and-student-loan-repayment-300644693.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

