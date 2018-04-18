Ameritech Financial Helps Borrowers Understand Federal Repayment Plans in a World Where Learning Never Ends

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College is a place of learning, but that learning doesn't end once students graduate. Workers in all careers must learn new skills, brush up on old skills and keep up with industry trends in real time. A recent report described a future in which 85 percent of the jobs in 2030 don't exist today, which underscores the importance of learning new things. In fact, jobs are already starting to transform with the development of new technology and the gig economy. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans, reminds borrowers that as their world changes, they are still responsible for paying down their student debt.

"One major constant for student loan borrowers in a changing world is their monthly loan obligation," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "If that payment is too high, borrowers may need to learn how to manage it. At Ameritech Financial, we help with that part."

The report explains that the future jobs of America will rely on rapid developments in science, technology and engineering, all of which are fields that require constant learning beyond a college degree. STEM graduates, like most students, often leave college with student loans, and while they may have high earning potential, they must balance loan repayment with the demands of staying competitive in a field that requires knowledge of the latest developments.

Federal student loan borrowers may need to set aside some time to learn about repayment. If they are struggling with their payments, they should certainly look into their options. Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps borrowers understand their federal repayment options, specifically the income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), and helps them with application and recertification paperwork.

"It's impossible to predict the job market in the future, but student loan borrowers can learn about student loan repayment now and set themselves up for long-term success," said Knickerbocker. "It's worth it to take the time to figure out repayment now, and we hope our clients feel confident in repayment in their IDR and feel able to focus on other learning opportunities."

