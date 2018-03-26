Ameritech Financial Helps Reduce Student Loan Borrower Stress by Helping to Prepare Income-Driven Repayment Applications

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperwork and "adulting" go hand in hand, but many adults find the paperwork to be challenging. People fear making mistakes, and this can cause a delay in processing, while others may simply be prone to procrastinate. However, when it comes to student loans, struggles to repay those loans may be eased by applying for an income-driven repayment plan. Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that helps borrowers select an appropriate federal income-driven repayment plan and prepare the necessary paperwork for application and yearly recertification.

Income-driven repayment plans calculate monthly payments as a percentage of discretionary income, which takes into consideration income and family size. Therefore, the application to enroll in such a program requires income documentation and accurate family size numbers. Because income and family size can change over time, the Department of Education requires borrowers in IDRs to resubmit their paperwork each year to remain enrolled.

"Borrowers shouldn't put off applying for an IDR that could improve their financial situation just because of the paperwork required," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "In fact, most applications are pretty simple once you know what's required."

The most common income documentation used in IDR applications is the previous year's tax information. When that information is inaccurate, which can happen if employment is lost or if income drops due to inconsistent workload, applicants must submit alternative documents. Such documents usually consist of recent pay stubs or sometimes a statement of income or loss of income.

Ameritech Financial has experience with such situations and knows what documents will most likely be accepted by the Department of Education. They know when a supplemental statement describing income or family size may help the application process. They use all this information to help each client individually based on their unique situation.

"Our primary goal is helping struggling borrowers apply for IDRs that may make life a little easier for them," said Knickerbocker. "We work closely with each client to collect and submit all supporting documents as well as the application that will hopefully give them the highest chance of approval. We do this year after year as long as they wish to remain in the program."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-helps-reduce-student-loan-borrower-stress-by-helping-to-prepare-income-driven-repayment-applications-300619490.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

