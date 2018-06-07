ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everywhere around people in the United States, there's something flashing, blinking, glowing and shifting to catch the eye. Even advertisements for colleges go out of their way to be eye-catching, to make people stop and ask "Is this a school I should apply to?" It is very easy to say that our society as a whole has a strong inclination to be visually reliant. But not every person relies on vision to get by. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company for student loans, works with people of all vision levels because they believe access to their school-related services should be equal.

Almost seven million people between the ages of 16 and 75 have reported having some vision impairment. Low-range vision includes moderate to severe vision impairments. The rest of the vision-impairment spectrum is listed as blind to legally blind, which is "20/200 or less in the better eye with the best possible correction or that the visual field must be 20 degrees or less." However, many teaching tools used in colleges are much more heavily geared towards those who have unimpaired vision. An auditorium classroom might have a giant screen so that people all the way in the last rows can see what is going on, but even people with unimpaired vision often complain that they cannot see what is going on. "It's harsh on students with any disability to keep up in their classes if accommodations are not made," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

If a visually unimpaired student is struggling to see what is going on, a student with low vision is so much more likely to fall behind because he or she cannot keep up with the class without the necessary materials. If students with vision impairment are not given the appropriate tools to balance out their eyesight troubles, it could mean repeating the class because they could not get a high enough grade. If this issue is spread across multiple classes, it could have the possibility of hurting their GPA, and cost them a lot of money for having to retake courses.

College is difficult for many people to afford as it is. For students that have to worry about also getting the appropriate tools to keep up scholastically with their peers due to a vision-based disability, it's potentially another financial burden. "Repeated courses are a common-enough occurrence, but when they happen due to a lack of accessibility for students with different needs, it sends the message to those students that they aren't valued as much as other students," said Knickerbocker. Ameritech Financial can offer assistance for borrowers who have student loans that have become overwhelming due to their individual lives by helping them apply for income-based repayment plans.

