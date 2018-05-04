Ameritech Financial: Local, Community Efforts to Mitigate Student Loan Problem Can Complement National Programs

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's more than one way to approach the national student debt program. One religious leader is calling for a faith-based, community approach to helping student loan borrowers ease their debt burdens. This is a sound effort to help borrowers and should be combined with national, policy-based efforts, as well. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications for repayment plans, encourages supporting borrowers on both local and national levels.

Rawpixel.com/Bigstock.com

"Community-based efforts are laudable and can make a huge difference in borrowers' lives," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Given the scope of student debt, we need to maintain our national protections and opportunities for student loan borrowers."

The proposed faith-inspired, community-based solutions are debt jubilees to help borrowers pay down current debt and scholarships to help prevent excess borrowing in the first place. While federal loans cannot be purchased for pennies on the dollar like other debt, pooling community resources to pay off debt could impact individuals in the community very positively.

However, federal student loans carry with them opportunities for different kinds of repayment as well as some forgiveness options, depending on the circumstances of the borrower. For example, income-driven repayment is a type of repayment plan that bases payments on income and family size. Many federal student loan borrowers are eligible to enroll in these plans if they successfully complete an application. These types of plans are available to borrowers throughout the United States, and while they are not a panacea for student debt, they do complement local, community, or faith organizational efforts to combat student debt.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps borrowers nationwide identify, apply for, and recertify enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers navigate the myriad details of each type of plan and select one that seems to work best for that individual's unique situation.

"A call to act on a local level is definitely a good thing, but some borrowers still need that extra support," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial helps borrowers identify and apply for the repayment plan that gives them that extra assistance they need as they tackle their debt."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

ameritech-financial-local.jpg

Ameritech Financial: Local, Community Efforts to Mitigate Student Loan Problem Can Complement National Programs

Rawpixel.com/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-local-community-efforts-to-mitigate-student-loan-problem-can-complement-national-programs-300642850.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial