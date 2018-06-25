Ameritech Financial Offers Assistance to Student Loan Borrowers Who Feel Overwhelmed by Their Student Debt

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt continues to climb and has now reached well over a trillion dollars, with the average American owing about $39,400 (up six percent from 2017). These numbers are radical, but so are the changes people have made on their outlook on debt. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps its clients apply for federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), encourages federal student loan borrowers to look into repayment plans in order to help break from the cycle and work toward personal financial goals.

Often times, debt can be overwhelming but there are ways to take a step back and get on track. According to Debt.org, there are 10 mistakes people make when paying off debt. One of these mistakes is not prioritizing the debt, which can mean trying to ignore it until it goes away. "Enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan for federal student loans can be an effective first step for many borrowers," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand IDRs and how they relate to their financial situation."

Seeking professional assistance when faced with debt that seems overwhelming can really help. The documents needed to apply for student loan repayment programs can be confusing or burdensome for some borrowers and this is what Ameritech Financial aims to assist with. Knickerbocker states, "With our support and guidance in the process of applying for a new repayment plan, we aim to help clients reach a better financial position."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

