Ameritech Financial Offers Assistance With Student Loans Before Crowdfunding Becomes Necessary

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financially speaking, many American citizens would say that they have experienced hardships. Two things that someone might be struggling with that come with the biggest price tag are medical bills and student loans. Those who spend a lot of their time on social media sites have probably seen someone else sharing a crowdsourcing page for something they can't afford on their own. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, helps people who have student loans apply for income-driven repayment programs so that taking steps like setting up a crowdfunding page will not become necessary for those who are accepted into the programs.

Credit: garriphoto/Bigstock

Crowdsourcing, which is typically done specifically over the internet, is a way of gathering input from other people. In these instances, crowdsourcing is used as a way to gather funds from people who have a little bit to spare and feel that the cause is a good enough one to donate to. Commonly, crowdsourcing is seen being used to gather money for medical bills, as often the money is needed before the procedure can be done. But upon occasion, people might put up a page for their student loans so they can afford their payments.

"Asking for help when struggling financially can lead to a bitter taste in many people's mouths. If accepted into an income-driven repayment program, it's getting help, sure, but it's also taking charge of your own personal situation. Many would prefer that scenario over what might feel like asking for a handout," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Sometimes, due to circumstances that are unavoidable and with no one at fault, people can have a hard time making ends meet. Ameritech Financial can potentially help make things easier for those borrowers of student loans who might be facing hard times right now by helping them apply for income-driven repayment programs if they qualify. Such plans base payments on income and family size and can end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of enrollment.

"Being self-sufficient is something that many individuals strive for," said Knickerbocker. "And with a little guidance, it can be possible for more Americans to manage their student loans without having to take measures such as starting up a crowdfund for their education."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

crowdfunding-for-student-loans.jpg

Crowdfunding for Student Loans

Credit: garriphoto/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-offers-assistance-with-student-loans-before-crowdfunding-becomes-necessary-300653762.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial