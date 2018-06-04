Ameritech Financial on Adopting Good Habits in College and Keeping Them After

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College is a time for many students to start figuring themselves out and forging new habits that they might carry with them for the rest of their lives. Planning properly and how to deal with constantly changing plans is a habit that can serve many people well. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, encourages those attending college to think about what habits they might develop and how they will affect them later, and shape themselves for the better, including handling their student loans.

Frequent planning can help an individual stay on top of issues, like completing homework on time and knowing what classes will be needed to complete a degree in the desired amount of time. That can easily translate over into completing projects on the job and how to handle other time-sensitive events. Alongside frequent planning should be the understanding that change will happen, and to just roll with it. In college, this can relate to having to rearrange schedules to balance needed classes and other activities, and in the workforce, it can mean changing quickly from one task to another. "For many Americans, college can be a first taste of self-autonomy where almost everything is up to them. A lot of lifelong trends can be started at college, and it's important to make as many of them as possible good ones," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Proper habit development is important, and for many, college can be where it starts. Or it can be a chance to change a few bad high school habits. Those positive habits can carry over into being able to better manage student loans and knowing when to find ways to get assistance when needed. Ameritech Financial assists federal student loan borrowers applying for federal income-driven repayment plans which can potentially lower payments. "As a business, we want to help as many as we can. Student loan borrowers might be able to better keep on top of their lives if they have smaller payments. Managing something doesn't have to mean struggling with it," said Knickerbocker.

