Ameritech Financial on Balancing the Pros and Cons of Calling a Pro

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a constant tug between do-it-yourself and professional help. In these days where YouTube videos explain everything from brewing your own beer to raising pugs to starting your own real estate business, people may be more inclined than ever towards DIY. In fact, these YouTubers lay out solid parameters for choosing to do something yourself or for calling on a pro. When it comes to help regarding one's student loans, this discussion also applies. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with repayment plan applications, brings expertise to individuals with student loans who may need professional guidance and support.

"Like remodeling your own house, some people are very capable to do it themselves, but others may need to call a professional," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "The same goes for student loans and repayment plans."

Knickerbocker is referring to income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). These are plans offered to federal student loan borrowers by the Department of Education. The plans require an application and yearly recertification. Many borrowers prefer or need these plans because the payment in IDRs are calculated with income and family size as part of the equation, thus making them a more affordable option for certain people.

Federal student loan borrowers can apply to enroll in these plans by themselves for free. Borrowers who need help figuring out which plan is right for them, however, or need assistance dealing with the paperwork involved may want to call on Ameritech Financial. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that provides each client with a financial analysis and document preparation services for plan applications and recertifications.

"It's not a secret that the student loan system can be confusing for borrowers, or that servicers don't always work for the borrowers' interests," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial seeks to help borrowers find the best repayment plan and help them towards applying for enrollment in federal programs that are intended to improve their particular situation."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-on-balancing-the-pros-and-cons-of-calling-a-pro-300637472.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

