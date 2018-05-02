Ameritech Financial on Entrepreneurship and Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship tends to skew older. Despite the most famous exceptions—Zuckerberg, Jobs, and so on—most people don't tend to start businesses when they're young or hit the big time when they're young. This is not to discourage plucky young businessowners, however, who are making a comeback on the global stage in terms of rates of entrepreneurship. As more millennials and other younger generation decide to go into business for themselves, they might be faced with a question of how to approach student loan repayment. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment plans, encourages business owners with student loans to take stock of their repayment options.

"Starting a business usually means money is tight as they build their customer base," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "It might take some time for that business to become profitable and the owner to start seeing satisfying results. But they still have to deal with their student loans."

Federal student loans, which comprise the majority of student loan debt in the United States, come with a variety of repayment options. There are some details to iron out, though. The type of loan, when it was borrowed, what kind of education it financed, and other factors might affect repayment. Among various repayment options, income-driven repayment is a repayment pathway that federal borrowers can apply for. These plans are more affordable for certain borrowers because they base payments on income and family size. New entrepreneurs with lower incomes might want to explore these plans.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps student loan borrowers select, apply for, and maintain enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. The company provides clients with a financial analysis and document preparation services related to the application and recertifications required for income-driven plans.

"Having a repayment plan in place that provides comfort and relief when it comes to your student loans can be valuable when you're trying to get your business off the ground," said Knickerbocker. "That's one less thing for businessowners to think about. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers find that peace of mind in regard to their repayment plan."

