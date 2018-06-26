Ameritech Financial on Finance Podcasts: A Helpful Way to Learn More About Repaying Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, podcasts have been a way to listen to "audio blogs" and other broadcasts from an electronic device. Though finance podcasts only make up a small portion of streaming time, people turn towards this digital outlet for more than just a laugh. Today there is the ability to scour through hundreds of podcasts relating to finance, and some even dedicated to student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists borrowers in navigating and applying for federal repayment plans, suggests that podcasts can help borrowers get informed but struggling borrowers should consider income-driven repayment plans to ease their financial burden.

The Student Loan Show (SLS) is one of these podcasts seeking to help student loan borrowers on the road to financial independence. Jay Fleischman, a student loan lawyer and the host of SLS, talks about everything from the impact ADHD has on repaying student loans to advice from fellow student loan lawyers.

Jeff Rose, a writer for Inc., tells us that podcasts are good for offering "an entertaining and efficient way to soak up advice and commentary from top voices in any niche," and that "podcasts in the finance niche can help you evaluate your old goals and reach for greater heights." Ameritech Financial Executive Vice President Tom Knickerbocker agrees: "Listening to podcasts is a great way to gain knowledge and receive useful information about financial next steps like student loan repayment plans. Borrowers who still have questions or need help with the paperwork should reach out to a professional."

Ameritech Financial is a private company that assists student loan borrowers with applications for federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). Such plans calculate borrowers' payments on their income and family size and can end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years. Borrowers who get lower payments in an IDR may be able to focus on other financial goals and podcasts on those topics.

By tuning in on the go or from one's desk, there is potential to soak up valuable information that could be beneficial in the long term. Knickerbocker states, "with income-driven repayment plans, borrowers have a chance to ease their mind regarding their student loans and unique financial situations, giving them the peace of mind they deserve."

