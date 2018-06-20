Ameritech Financial on Lifestyle Creep: A Defeating Personal Finance Phenomenon

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's society lifestyle creep is a given. People are expected to save for retirement (or this or that), but in actuality, they are spending more as they make more. Individuals are able to view something that was previously out of reach as conceivable and thus it becomes a necessity. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps its clients apply for federal income-driven repayment plans, encourages federal student loan borrowers to look into federal repayment plans to help break the cycle and work toward realistic financial goals.

Federal student loan borrowers experiencing lifestyle creep can look into income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) that align with their finances to potentially lower their payments and stay on track for student loan forgiveness in 20 to 25 years. "Spending habits can quickly change to include commodities that were previously considered luxuries," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "[Lifestyle creep] is so common that it can be viewed as personal finance law and that the more you make is automatically the more you spend, which should not be the case."

Though the pull of lifestyle creep is great, so is the pull to combat it. The age-old "practice makes perfect" narrative comes to mind, and it doesn't end there. Thanks to income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), borrowers may have the ability to stay on track financially and potentially cut back on lifestyle creep.

"Remind yourself of your goals," said Knickerbocker. "Your long-term goals can be the best way to keep yourself on track and not fall into habits that prime you for a change in lifestyle. In the end, it is up to you, and at Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand IDRs in the context of their financial situation and their goals."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

