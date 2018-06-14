Ameritech Financial on Living the Dream: Going to College and Not Regretting It

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The skyrocketing cost of higher education is a huge problem, and there is plenty of blame to go around. Going to college has been the dream for millions of people and, once finished, the ability to advance onto the career track is almost inevitable. However, with the cost of education increasing, fewer individuals are able to see college as worthwhile. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, recognizes this.

Credit: Dean Drobot/Bigstock

"As the price to attend college increases, we see our clients worry about whether or not they can justify the loans they took out to attend the college of their choice," says Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

According to Adam Looney at Brookings Institution, "the share of students graduating with more than $50,000 in student debt has more than tripled since 2000. Among these borrowers, we're seeing a troubling trend: They're repaying their loans more slowly, if at all." Though repaying slowly doesn't sound ideal, for many people this does turn out to be the best option. Low-income borrowers and those with large families can benefit from income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), which could mean fewer defaults and greater financial success in the long term.

With the cost of attending college skyrocketing, people are pausing before making the critical decision whether or not to attend. Often times, in order to attend they turn to private loans which tend to be less flexible than federal loans that have various repayment options, including IDRs. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers apply for IDRs that can potentially reduce payments and hopefully improve their financial situation," said Knickerbocker. "We hope that our services will enable them to work toward their goals and not worry as much about their student loans."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

living-the-dream.jpg

Living the Dream

Credit: Dean Drobot/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-on-living-the-dream-going-to-college-and-not-regretting-it-300666578.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

