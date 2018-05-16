Ameritech Financial on Managing Expectations and Reality in Student Loan Repayment

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to student loans, the chasm between expectations and reality can be wide. Student loan borrowers often agree to take out thousands of dollars as teenagers to finance an education that they have been taught is a necessary step for moving ahead in life. Repayment for that loan may bring up a whole new set of unforeseen challenges, though. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment programs, understands that borrowers may be grappling with a loan situation far different than they expected.

"Debt can seem much more of an abstract thing when you're in school," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Even students who have trouble paying their bills as students may not even grasp how much money they have borrowed — until the first payment is due."

Loans may be necessary for certain students to even set foot on campus. This might affect a range of middle-class and working-class students for whom college tuition is unreachable without student loans. But these loans may dictate a much different future once that student leaves school.

While the majority of student loans are federal ones, many borrowers also have private loans. Private loans have narrower options for repayment and may contribute heavily to the challenging reality that student loan borrowers experience in repayment. An advantageous refinancing of private loans may be one of the few options to ameliorate a difficult repayment.

Federal loans have more options for repayment, but borrowers who have federal loans may still be gobsmacked when they look at their student loan balance for the first time when they leave school. Federal student loan borrowers who may have unexpectedly high payments should look into their options. Borrowers can apply for a variety of loan repayment and forgiveness options, including income-driven repayment plans.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps borrower select, apply for and stay enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech Financial guides each client through the process of applying and provides concrete support throughout. Ameritech Financial provides recertification assistance services year after year — as long as the client wants to stay in their current plan.

"At Ameritech Financial, we aim to help make the reality of student loan repayment more manageable for borrowers," said Knickerbocker. "We hope to given them guidance they might not have had when they were first starting out with their student loans."

