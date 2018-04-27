Ameritech Financial on Saving for a Wedding While Repaying Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weddings in the United States can be very pricey, but how much a couple spends on their wedding varies largely by location. Still, average wedding budgets nationwide usually top ten grand — and in the worst cases, creep past $70,000 if couples get married in an expensive place like New York City. Putting away enough money to cover even part of those costs can be daunting in today's economy, especially with student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans, encourages exploring student loan repayment options when budgeting for a wedding.

"Even a slight difference in your monthly obligations may put you on track towards a bigger financial goal," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Finding a better repayment plan may be a welcome relief from steep monthly payments that leave no room for any other expenses."

Income-driven repayment plans, offered by the Department of Education to federal loan borrowers, may help certain borrowers by lowering their monthly payments. Monthly payments are calculated based on income and family size. Borrowers in these plans, previously squeezed for cash, may be able to divert funds that would've gone to loans to other goals — including their own nuptials.

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers identify, apply for and — if they wish to remain enrolled in a plan — recertify their enrollment in income-driven plans year after year. Ameritech Financial provides a financial analysis to clients in addition to document preparation services. The financial analysis helps borrowers take stock of their entire budgets, which may be especially helpful for those planning their big day.

"Putting off big milestones like a wedding may be prudent in some cases, but student loans may not have to be the roadblock to those important moments," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial can provide guidance and assistance to people with federal student loans who are seeking a better repayment arrangement."

