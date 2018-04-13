Ameritech Financial on Staying Ahead of Student Loans and Peace of Mind

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company which helps federal student loan borrowers take actions that may help them stay on top of their loan repayments and avoid delinquency and default. The company helps borrowers apply for and recertify enrollment in federal repayment programs that potentially lower payments and position borrowers for loan forgiveness after a set number of years in a particular repayment program. The company aims to help student loan borrowers get into a better repayment situation and give them peace of mind in the process.

"Falling behind on your student loans — or any debt, for that matter — can be stressful for many reasons," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Helping borrowers either regain control of their loans or avoid a negative situation altogether is central to what we do at Ameritech Financial."

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers identify and apply for income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). These plans may lower borrowers' monthly payments on their loans because payments are based on income and family size. Qualified borrowers can stay in these plans for as long as they need to, including up to 20 or 25 years, when they are eligible for loan forgiveness. Recertification to stay in these plans is necessary every single year, however, Ameritech Financial also provides clients with assistance recertifying year after year.

One of the most salient features of IDRs is that they often lower payments to what is a more affordable amount for borrowers. Some borrowers, depending on their specific situation, may even be allowed to pay nothing towards their loans every month and still remain in good standing. The affordable monthly amount could allow borrowers ideally to avoid delinquency and default completely.

These plans are offered by the Department of Education to federal student loan borrowers. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which has no affiliation with the department or any government agency, nor does it have any affiliation with any loan servicer.

"We aim to provide excellent services to help folks with applying for the right repayment program," said Knickerbocker, "but ultimately we want to give our clients peace of mind about this aspect of their student loans."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

