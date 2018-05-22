Ameritech Financial on the Student Loan Battle and When a Change in Mindset May Ease Financial Stress

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans have a lot of power in a tight financial situation. When borrowers might want to save for retirement, a house or anything else, student loans can demand all the financial attention. While some borrowers choose to tackle student debt as an obstacle to be rid of as soon as possible, that's not the only path to achieving financial goals. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for federal repayment plans, suggests that some borrowers may need a change in mindset and a plan to work with their student loans instead of against them.

Credit: N_Defender/Bigstock

"Not everyone has the willpower or the resources to knock out their student debt as a precursor to working toward other financial goals," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "And that doesn't make sense for every borrower, either. We encourage individuals to examine their own situation and decide what makes sense for them."

Student loans are often seen as an enemy to defeat both nationally and individually. While that battle might take sacrifices and a mindset to cut the debt down before it can cripple one's finances, borrowers who don't wish to battle also have options for managing their debt. Instead of working against the loans, borrowers can apply for federal programs to work with their debt toward achieving other goals they prefer to prioritize.

Federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) can potentially reduce payments by calculating them on income and family size. Borrowers may be able to use any reduction in payments to redirect their financial focus to saving for retirement, a house or anything else they want to work toward. After 20 to 25 years of enrollment in an IDR, any remaining federal student loan balance is forgiven.

"Some people can bunker down and really attack their student loan debt, but that may not be the best approach for every borrower," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand IDRs in the context of their own situation, and if they feel it's something they might benefit from, we help with the application and yearly recertification paperwork as long as they wish to remain in the program."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

