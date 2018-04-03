Ameritech Financial on Why Federal Student Loans Are Important

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While many conversations about student debt lump all student loans together, there are actually multiple kinds of loans which may have very different effects on the borrower's life. The biggest two categories are federal and private loans. While private loans shouldn't be ignored as a factor in the student loan world, federal loans make up the majority of student debt owed. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company which helps align student loan borrowers with and apply for federal programs that potentially lower monthly payments, currently only assists borrowers who owe federal student loans.

"Ameritech Financial is a completely private company, but the services we provide are related to federal programs," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Borrowers may have both federal and private loans, but our clients always have federal loans."

Of the 45 million student loan borrowers, only around six percent of borrowers have private loans. Private loans also make up only about 11 or 12 percent of the total 1.4 trillion-plus dollars in student loans Americans hold. Therefore, the Department of Education, which issues and governs federal student loans, has an outsized influence on the student loan landscape. Federal programs could have potentially big social impacts over the years.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which is wholly unaffiliated with the Department of Education or any government agency or loan servicer. The company serves federal student loan borrowers by assisting them in the application and recertification process for repayment plans and some forgiveness programs. Ameritech Financial exists in this particular arena to serve a large swath of the population that may need help with navigating the application process for federal loan repayment programs.

"Student loans are a major player, not just in the lives of particular borrowers, but also in the economy at large," said Knickerbocker. "But despite our understanding of the bigger student loan picture, Ameritech Financial serves each borrower as a unique individual."

