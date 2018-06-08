Ameritech Financial: Pitfalls to Avoid for Student Loan Borrowers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The college experience is different for every individual, and so is the experience outside of college. Certain experiences are more common though, and not all of them are pleasant. There are certain pitfalls that can crop up for student loan borrowers, making life more difficult. They may not always be completely avoidable, but Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has some words to say about said pitfalls that can make them easier to plan for.

If a borrower has automatic payments, they may not take the time to frequently check on their loans or the servicer accounts. For the most part, things with automatic payments will be alright, but occasionally less than desirable events can happen, including not having sufficient funds in their account or noticing that the servicer of the loan has changed and that payments were not properly directed to the right company. It may be frustrating to be one of the few unfortunate ones to have it happen to, but staying on top of an account can help make those kinds of events annoying occurrences instead of catastrophes. "It's absolutely horrible, but it's usually up to the borrower to keep an eye on it and bring it to the appropriate people's attention," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Financial hardships are harder to avoid. They can be prepped for, but having a way to handle them, such as savings accounts, can only last so long. Having a savings account for rainy days to cover a month or two of payments is a great solution for short-term problems. Long-term financial problems can be harder to handle. Getting into a federal income-driven repayment program can be a good way to get back on top of the issue. Ameritech Financial can help align qualifying borrowers with those programs and potentially lower their payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness. "Hardships, large or small, happen to people all the time. Some problems need outside assistance. Ameritech Financial can be there to help borrowers potentially get some of the assistance they need, at least as it relates to filling out applications for federal student loan repayment plans," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

