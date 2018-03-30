Ameritech Financial Provides Customized Service to Address Clients' Unique Needs

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While millions of student loan borrowers have similar situations, no two individuals with student debt are exactly alike. Each person with student loans has his or her unique story behind their debt and a unique financial and personal situation shaping it. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists student loan borrowers in applying for and maintaining enrollment in federal repayment programs, provides customized assistance to each client.

"Clients who come to Ameritech Financial seeking help finding a better repayment situation can expect personalized attention catering to their specific student loan situation," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "What is consistent across the board is our quality of service and our efforts to adhere to the highest level of compliance."

Ameritech Financial professionals are ready to listen to each borrower's situation and apply their expertise to help each client's unique needs. The company is also persistent in developing technology in order to better serve clients, so clients can expect efficient systems with a human touch.

Ameritech Financial specializes in assisting clients with applications and recertification for income-driven repayment plans. Clients of Ameritech Financial receive an analysis of their loan situation, a full walkthrough of all documents necessary to apply for a plan and preparation of the documents for the client's review and approval. Once a client is successfully enrolled in the plan, Ameritech Financial also monitors the timeline in order to stay on top of recertification deadlines.

Ameritech Financial's services revolve around applying for federal programs, but the company itself is a completely private, independent entity with no affiliation to any government agency or loan servicer. Clients of Ameritech always retain control of their student loan accounts and are always responsible for making any monthly payments to their loan servicers.

"Ameritech Financial has a unique borrower-centric approach," said Knickerbocker. "We're proud to work for and on behalf of our clients."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

