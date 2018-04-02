Ameritech Financial Provides Long-Term Service to Increase Better Borrower Outcomes

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, it was revealed that hundreds of thousands of federal student loan borrowers were falling out of their income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) because they failed to submit the required annual recertification documentation on time. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that assists student loan borrowers in applying for federal repayment programs, stays with clients for the long term. This means that after borrowers have initially received services assisting them in identifying and applying for a new repayment plan, each file is monitored to ensure the income-driven plan remains up to date.

"Accidentally falling out of an IDR can have a huge financial effect on the borrower," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "We do everything to make sure that doesn't happen for our clients."

Failing to recertify a borrower's income in an IDR can result in capitalization of the interest on the loan as well as various other consequences, including the possibility that the monthly payment increases. Each IDR has a different set of reactions when a borrower fails to recertify.

After rendering the initial services of loan situation analysis and document preparation, Ameritech Financial will continue to monitor each client's IDR and make sure no deadline is missed. The company contacts clients beforehand to let them know a deadline is upcoming. Much like the initial document preparation, recertification document preparation is done for the client's review and approval. If any changes in income or family size happen during the year, Ameritech Financial will help clients reflect any changes in the recertification paperwork.

"Clients of Ameritech Financial are not alone in their journey with income-driven repayment," said Knickerbocker. "We have a stellar team of professionals assisting clients in an effort to ensure that they don't fall out of the repayment plans they desire."

