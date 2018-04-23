Ameritech Financial Provides Streamlined Service to Clients Every Day

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment programs. The company offers financial analyses as well as document preparation for repayment plans and recertifications, among some other services. Ameritech Financial has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully apply for and maintain enrollment in repayment plans that often lower their monthly student loan payments and get them on track towards loan forgiveness.

These services are rendered by a skilled staff with a deep knowledge of student loans, repayment plans, servicers, and more. Ameritech Financial has been building out its departments so that the company is able to deliver quality, streamlined services to its clients.

"We've been working hard for our clients since the beginning, but as we've grown, we've been able to create a stellar system of delivering services to our clients," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

In addition to cultivating the company's staff, the tech department has been building out a range of systems to better serve clients and make processes more efficient at every stage. As the company grows and clients from all over the United States choose Ameritech Financial's services, the company adapts to the needs of its clients and takes advantage of the lightning speed of tech development.

"Despite this focus on efficiency, we still haven't lost sight of the individual borrowers and how we can serve them uniquely," said Knickerbocker. "That's at the core of our mission at Ameritech Financial."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-provides-streamlined-service-to-clients-every-day-300634165.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial