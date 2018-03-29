Ameritech Financial Provides Support to Federal Student Loan Borrowers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company headquartered in Sonoma County, California. The company provides assistance to federal student loan borrowers in the form of an analysis of their loan situation and document preparation for applications and recertifications for income-driven repayment plans. Why is this significant? Borrowers who may be struggling with their student loan payments may be interested in income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) because the plans might offer a more affordable payment than the borrower has through the Standard plan, which is the plan federal student loan borrowers enter into automatically once repayment begins.

"Many student loan borrowers don't even know they have options other than the repayment plan that they're in or they don't know that they have to apply to get into a new plan," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Ameritech Financial guides borrowers through the whole process of applying to get into a new repayment plan and provides concrete support to help them successfully do it."

Why choose Ameritech Financial? Student loan borrowers may run into difficulty either understanding what their options are regarding income-driven repayment plans or applying for the plans—or both. Given how many federal student loan borrowers are in default, Ameritech Financial believes that not enough borrowers are taking advantage of the programs available to them. This includes lower-balance borrowers whose seemingly manageable loan balance is actually quite burdensome.

One of Ameritech Financial's core services is document preparation, which entails professionals at the company preparing the necessary paperwork for IDR applications and recertifications for the client's review and approval. Ameritech Financial will walk through all the paperwork with the client and notify the client of any supplemental materials they need to submit along with forms. The whole process is to ensure that the borrower's IDR application is done correctly.

Ameritech Financial prides itself on excellent service. The company, which is a private entity, protects clients' interests by employing a dedicated account provider to house all fees that clients pay to the company. The account provider only releases the funds to Ameritech Financial after Ameritech demonstrates that service was successfully rendered to the client.

"We've helped thousands of student loan borrowers improve their repayment situation, and we're excited to help thousands more," said Knickerbocker. "We're a growing company that is focused on assisting the millions of student loan borrowers who need guidance and support."

