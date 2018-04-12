Ameritech Financial Recommends That College Students and Borrowers Get Help Throughout the Entire College Process

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire higher education process, from applications through loan repayment, is complicated. Many young adults find it overwhelming and may not be prepared to make such long-lasting decisions on their own. At every step of the way, students have access to resources and professionals who can offer assistance. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists federal student loan borrowers with repayment plan applications, focuses on the federal student loan repayment process.

"Student loan borrowers are responsible for paying back loans that they accepted throughout college, when their focus may have been on academics," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Many early college decisions can have long-lasting impacts, so students should do as much research as they can to make informed decisions. That might require getting some help."

While in high school, students going through the college application process can get help from the counselors in their school. Counselors can usually help with the application process as well as provide some input on college affordability. According to a recent survey, 88 percent of counselors responded that students are very concerned about finances. However, only about 55 percent of counselors said they were prepared to give advice about financial aid.

Students who need help understanding financial aid should speak with the financial aid office at the schools they were accepted into. Such professionals will be able to explain financial aid offers and students may even be able to appeal their financial aid for more scholarships and grants. However, student loans are often a necessity, even with proper planning. Common advice for students taking out loans is to calculate how much they need and only accept that much.

Student loan borrowers may also feel unprepared for the repayment process. While they are required to complete exit counseling upon graduation, many borrowers are still confused about their loans. Such students should get help from their student loan servicers, student loan ombudsmen or other professionals.

Ameritech Financial is a private company that helps borrowers compile application paperwork for federal income-driven repayment plans. Such plans calculate payments based on income and family size and can potentially reduce payments for eligible borrowers. After 20 to 25 years of enrollment in such programs, any remaining balance will be forgiven.

"Young adults may resist asking for help, but it really can make a difference to talk to the right people in certain circumstances," said Knickerbocker. "High school counselors and college financial aid administrators are fantastic resources for students. At Ameritech Financial, we aim to be a valuable repayment resource by helping federal loan borrowers understand and apply for flexible federal repayment options."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-recommends-that-college-students-and-borrowers-get-help-throughout-the-entire-college-process-300628644.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

