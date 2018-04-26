ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While subjects like English, political science, psychology and business still dominate the college major landscape, some students opt for a more unusual academic trajectory. Students who major in more obscure or niche subjects might be asked what they can do with their degrees after college, but they themselves might be wondering what they can do with the student loans that financed the unique degree. The good news is that many federal student loans, regardless of college major, are eligible for a variety of repayment plans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment plans, reminds borrowers that an unusual degree will not affect their federal loan repayment choices.

"Some of the key things when it comes to eligibility for loan repayment options or even loan forgiveness options are what type of loan you have and when you took it out," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Your employer after you've left school may also make you eligible for certain programs."

Federal student loans repayment and forgiveness options are indeed affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: the type of loan, when it was borrowed, whether it was for undergraduate or graduate education, whether it's for the borrower's child's education or not, or what type of employer a borrower is currently working for or has worked for in the past. Despite these details, repayment options are still offered to millions of federal loan borrowers. College major will not deter a borrower from accessing repayment options.

And college majors do run the gamut. From a major in auctioneering to a concentration in animal science and aquaculture, college specializations are as wide and varied as the students who attend college. From citrus studies to floral management or puppetry and the performing arts, student loan borrowers who took less-traveled routes in their studies can still find many repayment options at their disposal when it comes to their federal loans.

For borrowers who need help sifting through their options, Ameritech Financial offers assistance. A private, independent company, Ameritech Financial helps borrowers to identify, apply for, and, if enrolled, recertify participation in income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech Financial gives clients a financial analysis as well as document preparation support.

"All student loan borrowers have a lot to consider when it comes to repayment, but luckily highly specialized interests won't stop them," said Knickerbocker. "For borrowers who still need guidance, though, Ameritech Financial provides highly quality service."

