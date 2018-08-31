ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should inmates have access to college? Looking at the numbers, educating prisoners could be cost-effective for taxpayers and reduce crime. The average cost to taxpayers is $31,286 per inmate across the nation, according to a study, and as high as $167,731 per inmate in New York City. Experts argue that education reduces the rate of re-incarceration and could lower the crime rate in America when they return to society. Another source discussed how difficult it is for ex-convicts to find employment. Inmates and ex-cons have many obstacles to overcome if they want to get a degree and find stable employment. However, prisoners have several options to consider, including college correspondence programs. Financial aid may be difficult to get, but it is possible. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company, helps federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), which could alleviate borrowers' financial stress from student loans.

Prison-reform advocates recommend schools like Adams State University (ASU) because they are regionally accredited. They offer fully print-based programs, which help students who cannot access the internet. These programs offer courses like anthropology, business administration, sociology and many more. Yet inmates haven't always had to pay for college. In the past, taxpayers funded college education programs for prisons. This ended in 1994 when Congress halted funding due to ethical conflicts. In recent years, Bard College created the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI). It has a 97.5 percent track record of inmate students who graduate from their program, leave prison and never get re-incarcerated. BPI operates in six New York State prisons. They offer rigorous coursework at the same level of difficulty as Bard College.

"Student loans can help bridge the economic gap many people face when they think about attending college. It's a shame when those same loans deter individuals from putting their best foot forward in life," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Some argue that offering education to inmates saves taxpayers money. For example, 43 percent of prison inmates were less likely to return to prison if they finished a form of education. Others think prisoners shouldn't have any educational opportunities. The average American student cannot afford to go to college without over $37,000 in loans. They ask, why should inmates enjoy college for free? There are no easy answers about educating inmates or changing the system to better rehabilitate them for the future workforce.

"No matter their situation, no one in America should have to graduate with crippling debt to get a job," noted Knickerbocker. "Our company offers a potential solution to federal student loan borrowers. We can't help everyone, but we try to assist those we can, regardless of their background."

