Ameritech Financial: Rising Student Loan Payments May Be Reduced to a Manageable Level

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student debt has risen high enough that former students may feel that they are unable to control their lives because of the debt that came with their higher education. While the world is constantly demanding a higher standard of skill, the cost of student loans has increased by 150% in the last decade, which has left many feeling like paying off their student loan payments may be an insurmountable challenge. For borrowers who feel that their debt has risen beyond their control, Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company, may be able to help. The company helps borrowers apply for a federal repayment plan through the Department of Education by helping to fill out the necessary documents on time.

Credit: arenacreative/Bigstock

"The stress that rising costs can cause after graduating is often worse than the borrower realized," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "If student loans seemed reasonable when someone began their education, it might be possible to make them at least feel more reasonable again with the right repayment plan."

Many students may worry whether they will be able to pay down the student loans that were necessary to fund their college education and whether it was a good idea to take out those loans in the first place. The average increase in pay still makes it worthwhile to get a degree in an institution of higher learning. However, if borrowers get stuck in a lower-income job after graduating or choose to work in a low-paying entry-level job that does not pay enough to cover their student loans, then they may be good candidates to apply to enroll in an income-driven repayment plan (IDR) in order to potentially reduce their monthly payments.

Ameritech Financial can assist borrowers to apply for an appropriate IDR in order to potentially reduce how much they would pay per month to a percentage of their discretionary income, with a chance of forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of repayment. By allowing borrowers to pay back according to their income, IDRs may allow borrowers to effectively pay their student loans while maintaining some control over their life and career choices.

"The stress that comes from debt can affect borrowers long after they complete their classes," said Knickerbocker "But with the right repayment plan, you can probably handle your new loan, no matter how many times the price has risen during your education."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-rising-student-loan-payments-may-be-reduced-to-a-manageable-level-300672937.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

