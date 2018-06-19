Ameritech Financial Says It May Be Possible to Pursue a Career in Arts No Matter How High Your Student Debt Is

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attending college for the arts can be a daunting financial risk. Despite the high cost of pursuing an art degree, it is common for art professionals to earn less money than other educated fields, making repayment of any student debt difficult. The debt from pursuing an artistic ambition may compel borrowers to pursue a job outside of their interests simply to pay down their student debt. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, says that if students' choices are limited by their student loans, they may find relief in federal repayment programs.

Credit: Wayhome Studio/Bigstock

"The debts that students accumulate in college shouldn't force them to abandon the interests that brought them into that university to begin with," says Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Many borrowers may feel forced to take a relatively high-paying job outside of their interest to pay off their debt. Many may feel they are forced to abandon their long-term career goals and aspirations in order to pursue this short-term debt.

Alternatively, a borrower might seek underemployment with jobs that do not require a college degree and may not teach them the skills that they want to learn to get into the career of their choice, in order to make progress on their repayments instead of on their career.

To help keep the borrowers' focus on their career instead of on their debt, such borrowers can seek an income-driven repayment plan (IDR) which can reduce the borrowers' payments to a maximum of 15 percent of their income per month, and may even lead to loan forgiveness after 20-25 years of enrollment in the plan. This can reduce the payments that artists would be required to pay to their student loans. Ameritech Financial is a company that can assist in completing the application documentation for such tasks, allowing a creative professional to take a lower-paying job that might align more with their career goals, instead of one that might force the artist into taking an undesirable profession in order to get rid of student loans.

"Many people don't realize that it might be possible for them to lower their payments every month according to their income, which can allow someone to pursue work in the areas that most interest them," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial may be able to help those who feel they cannot get into their career of choice due to their financial obligations. We here are striving to do what is possible to help federal student loan borrowers by assisting them with the paperwork to apply for federal IDRs."

