Ameritech Financial Serves Busy Student Loan Borrowers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials hold a disproportionate amount of the total student debt in the United States. As this generation ages — with marriage, kids, career moves — their responsibilities may be growing and their days getting busier. Federal student loan borrowers who are interested in repayment plans other than the standard plan, including income-driven plans, may not have the time or energy to devote to the process. Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that assists federal student loan borrowers in applying for repayment plans that potentially lower their monthly payments and serves borrowers who might be too busy to go through the process by themselves.

"While the picture of a student loan borrower is usually a very young adult, many student loan borrowers are married, with children of their own and juggling busy lives," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Ameritech Financial can serve as a kind of assistant in the process of applying for a new repayment plan."

Not only is the biggest group of student loan borrowers maturing, but student debt has also been shown to take a toll on the mental health of borrowers. With busy lives and stress related to their debt, borrowers may want extra assistance. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers analyze their loan situation and then helps them identify, apply for and recertify enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech provides a full document walkthrough with each client and then prepares the necessary paperwork for a repayment plan application for the borrower's review and approval. From clarifying whether an income-driven repayment plan may be right for that borrower's situation, to applying for a plan, to recertifying that plan year after year, Ameritech Financial can provide support for a busy borrower.

"For those who may need a new repayment plan but have barriers that are preventing them from diving in, Ameritech Financial might be a helpful service," said Knickerbocker. "We hope to give borrowers peace of mind when it comes to their repayment plans."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-serves-busy-student-loan-borrowers-300620773.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial