Ameritech Financial: Student Loan Repayment Options Open Up Possibilities for Borrowers Who Studied Online

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online courses in higher education are growing in popularity and reputation. Once thought of as chiefly in the domain of for-profit colleges, both public and private nonprofit schools are also increasingly offering online degree programs and students are taking them at record numbers. However, depending on the school and the program, online degrees may still be as expensive as in-person ones. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment programs, encourages former students who took loans out for an online degree to think about repayment options.

Credit: liravega/Bigstock

"More and more students need non-traditional ways of learning to get their degrees, and online courses provide an opportunity for that," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "But what students gain in convenience, they may not make up for in tuition costs. Many online students may need student loans and leave school with big student loan balances."

In addition to tuition, online programs may have a host of fees tacked on. And while some courses are fully online, other degree programs may require at least one "residency," or period of time where the student has to be on campus. Degrees of various kinds may require only one residency, but other types could require several. To be fair, though, those types of degrees — often a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing — are billed as "low-residency" rather than "online" and conducted partially online and partially in-person. These residencies, in addition to online learning fees, may be expensive for the student to travel to and attend.

Student loan borrowers who took out federal loans to finance a costly education might want to look into income-driven repayment plans if they are having trouble with payments. These plans are offered to federal loan borrowers by the Department of Education and can potentially lower payments for qualified borrowers. Ameritech Financial helps student loan borrowers navigate repayment plan requirements by helping them select, apply for and recertify enrollment in an appropriate plan. Ameritech Financial's core services revolve around document preparation, and the company serves borrowers all around the United States from a variety of educational backgrounds.

"Online students can face steep costs to their education, despite the high-tech method of learning," said Knickerbocker. "When it comes to repaying the loans they needed to advance in their studies, Ameritech Financial can help borrowers who want to improve their repayment plan and make a difference in their financial life."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

student-loans-for-online-degrees.jpg

Student Loans for Online Degrees

Credit: liravega/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-student-loan-repayment-options-open-up-possibilities-for-borrowers-who-studied-online-300651664.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial