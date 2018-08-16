Ameritech Financial to Student Loan Borrowers: Don't Fall for Emergency Scam Calls --Follow FTC Advice on How to Handle Them

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman is out shopping and receives a phone call. The caller claims to be her nephew, who is apparently in Cancun, Mexico, in jail. He says he needs bail immediately. The caller uses an urgent tone, emphasizing what an emergency he is in, and the woman is filled with anxiety. What should she do? According to the FTC, the first step is to confirm their identity before acting on the alleged emergency. Imposters may attempt to get some fast cash by claiming such emergencies, which, if successful, can leave victims scrambling to make normal monthly payments, such as their student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans, agrees with the FTC and encourages citizens to learn more about these imposter scams to prevent unnecessary money loss.

Back to the original scenario: the woman and her nephew. The FTC advises a person in her situation to think before she acts because the scammer wants their victims to act fast. The longer she thinks about it, the more she might realize she is being conned. Next, the woman should attempt to verify her nephew's identity. She could ask questions only her nephew would know the answer to, and/or contact someone she knows is valid, such as calling her nephew directly or one of his relatives. The FTC discusses other steps that are helpful in this type of scam.

Student loan borrowers could encounter imposter scams in other ways, such as by receiving scam calls or offers from alleged nannies, caregivers, tech support and even online dating partners. While Ameritech Financial cannot advise its clients directly on these issues, the company can offer relief in another way: help navigating the complex student loan industry. Ameritech helps student loan borrowers with high federal student debt apply for federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), which could drastically reduce their monthly payments.

