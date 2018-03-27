Ameritech Financial, Unaffiliated With Any Government Institution, Provides Service as Independent Company

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article details how, disillusioned by traditional financial institutions, millennials are turning to new fintech companies to serve their financial needs. In a somewhat similar fashion, Ameritech Financial leads as tech-driven student loan document preparation company, which serves federal student loan borrowers who may need extra help outside the traditional institutions.

"We're a private company that was founded to help student loan borrowers along who are in the federal loan system, but they might need help outside of it," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Our team members have a huge knowledge base about federal student loans, but we are a totally private company."

Clients who enroll with Ameritech Financial receive assistance with the process of applying for and recertifying enrollment in income-driven repayment plans, which are plans that potentially lower borrowers' payments to an affordable amount. Borrowers stay in control of their student loan accounts at all times and are always responsible for making their own payments to their servicer. Ameritech Financial assists clients by advising and providing concrete administrative support in the application and recertification processes.

Borrowers who choose to engage the services of Ameritech Financial by definition are federal student loan borrowers, and therefore must always have contact with government agencies or contracted loan servicers as long as they have federal loans. However, Ameritech Financial provides a fresh perspective and set of skills that borrowers may enjoy if they are seeking help when it comes to repayment.

"Since so many borrowers are having trouble making their payments, or having difficulty figuring out how to get into the right repayment plan, it's clear that not everyone is getting the help they need," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial is a company that is not part of any government agency or related to any loan servicer. Borrowers may want a voice outside of those institutions and can explore whether Ameritech Financial can serve them."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-unaffiliated-with-any-government-institution-provides-service-as-independent-company-300619877.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

