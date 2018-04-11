Ameritech Financial: While Student Loan Debt Varies Widely by Region, Federal Benefits Extend Widespread Support

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An interactive map published by the Urban Institute this past week reveals how student loan debt is a national issue but plays out locally in different ways. The map allows users to see statistics about student loan debt and the borrowers who have it in every county in the United States. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for and recertify enrollment in repayment programs, supports federal programs that provide widespread borrower assistance.

"It's clear that certain areas of the country are harder hit by student loans than others, but that's the beauty of federal loan repayment options — they're available in any state," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "And Ameritech Financial is a national company in that we help borrowers from all over the United States apply for the programs that help them with repayment."

The map reveals data about student loan debt in not just each state, but also in each county within that state. The Urban Institute offers data on the percentage of the population with student debt, the median amount of student debt, how much of the debt is in collections and the average income in the area, among other stats.

Sonoma County, for example, the county in California where Ameritech Financial is headquartered, has a relatively low share of people with student loan debt, at nine percent of residents carrying student debt. In Worcester County, Massachusetts, however, 20 percent of the population has student debt.

A high percentage of student loan borrowers doesn't necessarily mean something negative, though. Two percent of the population has debt in collections in Worcester County, compared to a much higher seven percent in Yazoo County, Mississippi, for example.

Ameritech Financial helps federal student loan borrowers all over the country apply for income-driven repayment plans which are federal repayment programs that potentially lower borrower's monthly payments. Payments are based on income and family size, rather than a 10-year payoff schedule.

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers apply for a better repayment plan by providing document preparation support to ensure that applications are submitted correctly. For borrowers who wish to stay in income-driven plans year after year, Ameritech Financial helps them recertify their enrollment.

"Even in places with a better student loan outlook, there are still borrowers who may be hurting and in need of more support," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial has assisted thousands of borrowers throughout the country in successfully applying for the repayment plan that helps them stay in good standing with their loans."

