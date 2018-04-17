Ameritech Financial: With a Baby on the Way and Student Loans to Contend With, Repayment Options Allow More Flexibility

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning for a new baby can be as stressful as it is exciting, no less so when you also have student loans. Federal student loan borrowers who anticipate needing more room in their budget once the baby comes might find use in income-driven repayment plans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps align student loan borrowers with (and apply for) federal programs which may lower their payments, encourages borrowers who are expecting to consider their repayment choices.

"Having a baby can have a big impact on someone's financial life, but debt still needs to be taken care of, including student loans," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Income-driven repayment plans may be a solid option for people with growing families."

Income-driven repayment plans are plans offered by the Department of Education to federal loan borrowers which calculate monthly payments based on both income and family size. According to the Federal Student Aid definition of family size, unborn children "who will be born during the year for which you certify your family size" may be included in this number.

Applying for or recertifying enrollment in an income-driven repayment plan may be a good step towards reducing monthly loans payments. Borrowers who have loan balances which are high relative to their income could even see a significant drop in their monthly obligations towards their loans once enrolled in an income-driven plan.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which helps student loan borrowers who may need extra help when it comes to income-driven repayment plans. The company provides clients with a loan analysis and document preparation support for applications and recertifications of these plans.

Ameritech Financial stays with clients beyond the initial application for enrollment as well. If a client's family keeps growing, for example, and the client needs their repayment plan to reflect the new family size, Ameritech Financial can help submit the necessary paperwork. All documents prepared by the company are for the review and approval of the clients.

"Clients of Ameritech Financial can expect support in navigating applying for a new repayment plan with a changing family," said Knickerbocker. "We aim to make the process as easy and worry-free as possible."

