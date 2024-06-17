Ameritex Homes Announces Groundbreaking at Second Development in Cleburne Texas

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritex Homes, a member of Winchester Carlisle Companies, is excited to announce the start of construction at its second community in Cleburne Texas.

Ameritex Homes has started construction on the first of over 60 new homes planned at Courtland Place, located east of town and within walking distance of the Cleburne Sports Complex. The community at Courtland Place will be comprised of three and four-bedroom homes starting in the $200,000s.

"Dallas Fort Worth is the fastest growing metroplex in the nation. We remain committed to bringing affordable newly constructed, energy-efficient homes to developments across the metroplex. Cleburne is located just half an hour south of Fort Worth, and is a great place to live, work, and play," said Richard Dix, Founder and CEO of Winchester Carlisle Companies.

"It's exciting for us to come into a city that is dedicated to providing a great quality of life, including amazing outdoor spaces for families, and prides itself on building a strong sense of community for its residents," added Mr. Dix.

The City of Cleburne has poured renovation dollars into its parks system over the past several years, including the Sports Complex at All Star Parkway near the Ameritex Homes community at Courtland Place, with plans to continue updating several more existing parks and recreational spaces over the next several years.

According to Tara Williams, President of Ameritex Homes, "Building homes in communities like Cleburne allows us to help more Texans realize their dream of new home ownership. We're elated to be here and are grateful to be part of this spectacular community's growth."

Ameritex Homes just completed the construction of several move-in ready homes at Craftsman's Corner, near Main Street and West Kilpatrick Avenue. In addition to the communities at Courtland Place and Craftsman's Corner in Cleburne, several more communities are underway across North and Central Texas. Ameritex Homes has move-in ready homes available in Greenville at Labein Villas and homes nearing completion in Temple at Atascosa Estates and County View. Several more developments are planned for late 2024. All these Ameritex Homes communities start in the $200,000s for three and four-bedroom homes.

Ameritex Homes are highly energy efficient and boast elevated features, including 9- and 10-foot ceilings, granite and quartz countertops, open living spaces, brick exteriors, and landscaped yards. Communities also offer a semi-custom design experience for the buyer, with carefully curated interior options, including Modern, Farmhouse, or Traditional finishes.

All Ameritex Homes in community developments across north and central Texas will be equipped with a 'smart home lockbox system' that allows buyers and agents to self-tour homes at their convenience.

About Ameritex Homes

Ameritex Homes® is dedicated to providing an opportunity for people at all stages of life to find a place they can call home. With every new home constructed, our goal is to substantially enrich the lives of our home buyers and create a place that is enjoyed for years to come. Learn more at Ameritexhomes.com.

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Winchester Carlisle Companies