Ameritex Homes Announces Self-Touring Technology Across Community Developments

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritex Homes, a member of Winchester Carlisle Companies, announces the use of self-showing home tour technology across new communities. Homes in community developments across north and central Texas will be equipped with a 'smart home lockbox system' that allows buyers and agents to self-tour homes at their convenience.

Homes in the Labein Villas community in Greenville and the Craftsman's Corner community in Cleburne are now online and available for self-touring.

"We wanted to give buyers options when it comes to touring our new homes. Setting appointments and coordinating schedules with multiple parties can be arduous. We believe in simplification and are removing that barrier," said Kimberly Griggs-Jordan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Winchester Carlisle Companies.

Buyers can view homes on their own time by signing up and going through a verification process. Setting an appointment can be done quickly onsite via a mobile phone or in advance. Once a user has signed up, they are able to view multiple homes across our communities. More information on this process can be found on the Ameritex Homes website at https://ameritexhomes.com/self-showing-technology/.

"We encourage buyers and agents to take the route they are the most comfortable with. If you want to talk to our sales team, give us a call, we are available. If you want to drive the neighborhood with a salesperson and ask questions, we have someone on-site in each community. If you're more comfortable working with a real estate agent, we are here as a resource. We want this process to be seamless for our buyers," added Ms. Griggs-Jordan.

Several communities are underway in addition to the completed homes in Labein Villas and Craftsman's Corner. Ameritex Homes is building a second community in Cleburne at Courtland Place, two in Temple at Atascosa Estates and County View, and several more across Texas planned for late 2024. All these Ameritex Homes communities start in the $200,000 price range for three and four-bedroom homes.

Ameritex Homes are highly energy efficient and boast elevated features, including 9- and 10-foot ceilings, granite and quartz countertops, open living spaces, brick exteriors, and landscaped yards. Communities also offer a semi-custom design experience for the buyer, with carefully curated interior options, including Modern, Farmhouse, or Traditional finishes.

About Ameritex Homes

Ameritex Homes® is dedicated to providing an opportunity for people at all stages of life to find a place they can call home. With every new home constructed, our goal is to substantially enrich the lives of our home buyers and create a place that is enjoyed for years to come. Learn more at Ameritexhomes.com.

