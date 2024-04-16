Ameritex Homes Announces the Construction of New Communities Across Texas

"Our expansion strategy is focused on areas that have rapid population growth alongside a demand for single-family homes at affordable prices. We're building affordable, quality homes at the best possible value, all while delivering the high-end finishes our buyers desire," said Tara Williams, President of Winchester Carlisle Companies.

In Greenville, the community at Labein Villas has homes available now, with future completion dates into August 2024. Two separate communities are underway in Cleburne at Craftsman's Corner and Courtland Place. In Temple, Ameritex is building in both the Atascosa Estates and County View communities. All these Ameritex Homes communities start in the $200,000 price range for three and four-bedroom homes.

Ameritex Homes are highly energy efficient and boast elevated features, including 9- and 10-foot ceilings, granite and quartz countertops, open living spaces, brick exteriors, and landscaped yards. Communities also offer a semi-custom design experience for the buyer, with carefully curated interior options, including Modern, Farmhouse or Traditional finishes. Ameritex Homes are also equipped with a 'smart home lockbox system' that allows buyers and agents to self-tour homes at their convenience.

"Our vision at Ameritex Homes has not changed. We've always had a heart for the first-time homebuyer and have helped thousands of families get into affordable, energy-efficient, newly-built homes. With this expansion into new communities, Ameritex Homes continues our commitment to allow more Texans to realize their dream of new home ownership," ended Mr. Dix.

About Ameritex Homes

Ameritex Homes® is dedicated to providing an opportunity for people at all stages of life to find a place they can call home. With every new home constructed, our goal is to substantially enrich the lives of our home buyers and create a place that is enjoyed for years to come. Learn more at Ameritexhomes.com.

