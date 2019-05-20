AmeriTex Raises $130 Million In Growth Financing

SEGUIN, Texas, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriTex Holdings LLC (AmeriTex) today announced that it closed $25 million in Subordinated Notes with Prudential Capital Partners, LP (Prudential) and $105 million Senior Credit facility with MUFG Union Bank (Union Bank), US Bank and Banc of California to refinance its $42 million from its existing lender and provide growth capital to, among other things, enter the Dallas market.

AmeriTex is Texas' premier supplier of reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert for storm drain installations by utility & highway contractors. We believe that we've revolutionized the manner that concrete pipe is manufactured in our high-capacity, state of the art facilities which are strategically located in both Seguin and Conroe Texas, for responsive service and timely deliveries. In addition to high capacity, our facilities have the flexibility to serve a broad range of needs - from small residential developments to the largest highway projects, stocking many ready-to-ship products in most standard sizes and configurations. When a project requires specific dimensions, joint types and strength ratings, AmeriTex's facilities easily re-tool to the customer's exact specifications. AmeriTex is QCast-certified and meets or exceeds all ASTM and TxDOT standards.

Kevin Thompson, AmeriTex's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our contractor friends would sometimes request that we open a Dallas location, and others would ask we serve them better by offering adjacent products with one delivery. In customer survey responses, it became clear the majority of our customers wanted AmeriTex to grow. The Dallas location will allow us to serve our customers throughout Texas while retaining the unique culture and customer relationships that we have built."

Mr. Thompson added, "I'm excited to have Prudential and Union Bank as my new financial partners, in part, due to the financial strength of their parents with assets of $1.4 trillion and $2.4 trillion, respectively. Even more compelling was the long tenure and knowledge of Prudential's and Union Bank's management teams. I'm looking forward to working with professionals like Paul Meiring, who we expect will be an ongoing advisor in our growth for years to come."

Prudential is the largest private capital provider to companies worldwide with an established reputation for building relationships with entrepreneurial businesses and exceptional management teams. Paul Meiring, Partner of Prudential Capital Partners, added, "We are especially pleased that Kevin chose Prudential and are happy to add AmeriTex to our credit portfolio of growth companies."

Rocky Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer of AmeriTex, remarked, "We are excited to be partnering with Prudential and Union Bank, and I'm personally excited to break ground in Dallas. Given the knowledge gained from constructing our Conroe facility, I expect that we could have Dallas completed to meet all demands of our customers as early as the end of the first quarter in 2020. Together, we will continue our high standards of customer service that have driven our growth since Kevin founded AmeriTex over a decade ago."

M&A Capital assists AmeriTex as its financial advisor. Tom Murphy, Managing Director of M&A Capital, stated, "We'll be actively assisting AmeriTex with identifying green field locations and acquisition targets for adjacent products with a focus on obtaining the best management in the sector. Kevin only wants to pursue targets who exhibit similar strong customer service skills that can augment AmeriTex's reputation."

About Prudential

Prudential Capital Group has been delivering consistent results and capital to clients for more than 75 years. We focus on building lasting relationships that endure through economic and industry cycles, making us a reliable and trusted financial partner to companies and investors worldwide. For more information about Prudential, please visit our website at www.prudentialcapitalgroup.com.

About MUFG Union Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately 350 years of history. With over $2.4 trillion in assets, MUFG's global network has about 2,300 offices in over 50 countries and regions with over 150,000 employees offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. For more information about MUFG Union Bank, please visit our website at www.unionbank.com/global/about/company-profile/our-parent-mufg.jsp.

About M&A Capital

M&A Capital's professional accomplishments include the completion of more than 275 investment banking transactions, $30 billion of financings and sales, 75 merger and acquisition transactions, and 30 management buyouts. Since Mr. Murphy led the buyout of Shemin Nurseries from Weyerhaeuser in 1997, he has owned businesses and real estate involved in both the organic growth and consolidation of irrigation and drainage companies nationwide. For more information about M&A Capital, please visit our website at mandacap.com/about-us/.

SOURCE AmeriTex Holdings LLC