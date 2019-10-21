AmeriTrust Group, Inc. Names Dave Sheeran Meadowbrook Insurance Agency Group President

Commenting on the promotion, AmeriTrust President and Chief Executive Officer Kenn R. Allen said, "Mr. Sheeran's successful career in the insurance industry, especially his years with Meadowbrook focusing on health benefits, has prepared him well for leading our agency to even greater expansion and growth in the coming years."

Mr. Sheeran has more than 20 years of experience working for insurance agencies. He began his career working in public accounting. One of his most memorable assignments was as a Senior Auditor for Arthur Andersen working on clients in Los Angeles during the 1984 Summer Olympics. His career also included stints as a controller for two Southeastern Michigan companies before he moved to insurance. A native of Southfield, Mr. Sheeran has a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Western Michigan University.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of four distribution segments of the insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, and retail insurance agency operations.

AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions, including specialty products to independent agencies, governmental entities, select industry, trade and professional associations, and affinity partners. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more detail, visit www.ameritrustgroup.com .

